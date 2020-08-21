Sri Lanka receives WTTC safe travel stamp

Sri Lanka's Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) announced (20-Aug-2020) Sri Lanka received the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) safe travel stamp. The stamp establishes Sri Lanka as a preferred destination for travel amidst the coronavirus pandemic and allows tourists to recognise properties and businesses that follow health and hygiene protocols aligned with the WTTC's Safe Travels Protocols. SLTDA implemented guidelines in accordance with the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation guidance to minimise chances of community spreading of COVID-19. The SLTDA is working on providing the stamp of safety to all travel and hospitality related stakeholders in the private sector following assessment of their adherence to SLTDA imposed COVID-19 safety standards. [more - original PR]