24-Dec-2018 9:51 AM
Sri Lanka air pax reaches 9m in the first 10 months of 2018
Sri Lanka's Civil Aviation Authority, via its official website, reported (Dec-2018) the following air traffic highlights for the first 10 months of 2018:
- Passengers: 9.0 million;
- Cargo: 223,611 tonnes;
- Aircraft movements: 55,937.
