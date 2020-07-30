30-Jul-2020 9:42 AM
Squaremouth: 60% of US domestic travellers still plan to fly for their trips
Squaremouth reported (29-Jul-2020) the following key travel trends from a survey of US domestic travellers:
- Over 60% of travellers still plan to fly to domestic destinations;
- 88% of all domestic travellers are heading out of state for their trip;
- Vacation rentals are the most popular accommodation type, with almost 50% of travellers opting to stay at a vacation rental during the COVID-19 pandemic;
- Cleanliness concerns or social distancing guidelines may have been a factor in travellers' accommodation decisions, as 37% will stay at a hotel, and only 4% plan to camp or stay in an recreational vehicle for their trip;
- 50% of travellers said that isolation recommendations did not change the type of trip they are taking;
- The majority of travellers are taking beach vacations (51%) or camping or adventure trips (35%);
- Only 15% of travellers will be taking trips to a city. [more - original PR]