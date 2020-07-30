Become a CAPA Member
30-Jul-2020 9:42 AM

Squaremouth: 60% of US domestic travellers still plan to fly for their trips

Squaremouth reported (29-Jul-2020) the following key travel trends from a survey of US domestic travellers:  

  • Over 60% of travellers still plan to fly to domestic destinations;
  • 88% of all domestic travellers are heading out of state for their trip;
  • Vacation rentals are the most popular accommodation type, with almost 50% of travellers opting to stay at a vacation rental during the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • Cleanliness concerns or social distancing guidelines may have been a factor in travellers' accommodation decisions, as 37% will stay at a hotel, and only 4% plan to camp or stay in an recreational vehicle for their trip;
  • 50% of travellers said that isolation recommendations did not change the type of trip they are taking;
  • The majority of travellers are taking beach vacations (51%) or camping or adventure trips (35%);
  • Only 15% of travellers will be taking trips to a city. [more - original PR]

