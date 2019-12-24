24-Dec-2019 12:54 PM
Spring Airlines signs agreement with Shanghai Airport Authority to expand Shanghai intl network
Spring Airlines, via its official WeChat account, announced (23-Dec-2019) the carrier and Shanghai Airport Authority signed a strategic framework agreement on 23-Dec-2019, to open more services from Shanghai to boost China's Belt and Road initiatives and integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region. Spring Airlines is expected to handle a combined 10.97 million passengers at Shanghai Hongqiao Airport and Shanghai Pudong Airport in 2019, an increase of 5% year-on-year.