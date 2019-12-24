Become a CAPA Member
Loading
24-Dec-2019 12:54 PM

Spring Airlines signs agreement with Shanghai Airport Authority to expand Shanghai intl network

Spring Airlines, via its official WeChat account, announced (23-Dec-2019) the carrier and Shanghai Airport Authority signed a strategic framework agreement on 23-Dec-2019, to open more services from Shanghai to boost China's Belt and Road initiatives and integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region. Spring Airlines is expected to handle a combined 10.97 million passengers at Shanghai Hongqiao Airport and Shanghai Pudong Airport in 2019, an increase of 5% year-on-year.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More