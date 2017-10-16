Loading
16-Oct-2017 10:03 AM

Spring Airlines pax up 11% to 1.4m in Sep-2017

Spring Airlines reported (14-Oct-2017) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2017:

  • Passengers: 1.4 million, +10.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 1.0 million, +17.8%;
    • International: 290,060, -5.9%;
    • Regional: 41,100, -12.6%;
  • Passenger load factor: 89.6%, -0.4ppt;
    • Domestic: 91.6%, -1.2ppts;
    • International: 85.2%, +2.9ppts;
    • Regional: 87.3%, -6.4ppts;
  • Cargo: 4685 tonnes, +3.2%;
    • Domestic: 4294 tonnes, +0.3%;
    • International: 262 tonnes, +54.3%;
    • Regional: 130 tonnes, +43.4%;
  • Cargo load factor: 48.3%, +1.8ppts;

