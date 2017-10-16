Spring Airlines pax up 11% to 1.4m in Sep-2017

Spring Airlines reported (14-Oct-2017) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2017:
- Passengers: 1.4 million, +10.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 1.0 million, +17.8%;
- International: 290,060, -5.9%;
- Regional: 41,100, -12.6%;
- Passenger load factor: 89.6%, -0.4ppt;
- Domestic: 91.6%, -1.2ppts;
- International: 85.2%, +2.9ppts;
- Regional: 87.3%, -6.4ppts;
- Cargo: 4685 tonnes, +3.2%;
- Domestic: 4294 tonnes, +0.3%;
- International: 262 tonnes, +54.3%;
- Regional: 130 tonnes, +43.4%;
- Cargo load factor: 48.3%, +1.8ppts;
- Domestic: 64.8%, -3.9ppts;
- International: 10.4%, +4.7ppts;
- Regional: 42.4%, +16.0ppts. [more - original PR - Chinese]