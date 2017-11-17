Loading
17-Nov-2017 9:12 AM

Spring Airlines pax up 18% to 1.5m in Oct-2017

Spring Airlines reported (15-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2017:

  • Passengers: 1.5 million, +18.4% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 1.1 million, +23.6%;
    • International: 294,350, +4.4%;
    • Regional: 45,650, -0.4%;
  • Passenger load factor: 88.4%, +1.1ppt;
    • Domestic: 91.3%, -0.4ppt;
    • International: 82.4%, -9.1ppts;
    • Regional: 83.3%, -9.1ppts;
  • Cargo: 4716 tonnes, +10.1%;
    • Domestic: 4335 tonnes, +8.2%;
    • International: 247 tonnes, +48.8%;
    • Regional: 133 tonnes, +21.9%;
  • Cargo load factor: 44.8%, +0.2ppt;

