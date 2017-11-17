Spring Airlines pax up 18% to 1.5m in Oct-2017

Spring Airlines reported (15-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2017:
- Passengers: 1.5 million, +18.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 1.1 million, +23.6%;
- International: 294,350, +4.4%;
- Regional: 45,650, -0.4%;
- Passenger load factor: 88.4%, +1.1ppt;
- Domestic: 91.3%, -0.4ppt;
- International: 82.4%, -9.1ppts;
- Regional: 83.3%, -9.1ppts;
- Cargo: 4716 tonnes, +10.1%;
- Domestic: 4335 tonnes, +8.2%;
- International: 247 tonnes, +48.8%;
- Regional: 133 tonnes, +21.9%;
- Cargo load factor: 44.8%, +0.2ppt;
- Domestic: 60.3%, -3.7ppts;
- International: 9.1%, +2.9ppts;
- Regional: 37.5%, +6.3ppts.