Spring Airlines pax down 3% to 1.4m in Jun-2017

Spring Airlines reported (13-Jul-2017) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2017:

Passengers: 1.4 million, +25.3% year-on-year; Domestic: 1.0 million, 34.0%; International: 286,850, +3.3%; Regional: 55,140, +12.4%;

Passenger load factor: 90.2%, -2.7ppts; Domestic: 92.1%, -2.7ppts; International: 86.4%, -3.0ppts; Regional: 85.1%, -10.2ppts;

Cargo: 4044 tonnes, +21.3%; Domestic: 3701 tonnes, +16.9%; International: 239 tonnes, +90.0%; Regional: 104 tonnes, +140.9%;

Cargo load factor: 40.1%, +3.0ppts; Domestic: 53.9%, -4.5ppts; International: 9.3%, +5.0ppts; Regional: 24.7%, +15.3ppts. [more - original PR - Chinese]