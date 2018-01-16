Loading
Spring Airlines pax up 13% to 1.5m in Dec-2017, 17.2m pax in 2017

Spring Airlines reported (15-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 1.5 million, +12.7% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 1.1 million, +17.3%;
      • International: 306,320, +0.3%;
      • Regional: 53,280, +3.7%;
    • Passenger load factor: 88.4%, -1.1ppts;
      • Domestic: 91.4%, -0.4ppts;
      • International: 82.1%, -2.1ppts;
      • Regional: 86.1%, -8.1ppts;
    • Cargo: 5029 tonnes, +7.4%;
      • Domestic: 4601 tonnes, +5.4%;
      • International: 333 tonnes, +74.9%;
      • Regional: 94 tonnes, -25.5%;
    • Cargo load factor: 48.6%, +2.0ppts;
      • Domestic: 64.3%, -2.3ppts;
      • International: 13.2%, +6.2ppts;
      • Regional: 21.7%, -13.0ppts;
  • 12 months ended Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 17.2 million, +20.7%;
      • Domestic: 12.8 million, +27.5%;
      • International: 3.7 million, +3.9%;
      • Regional: 619,010, +5.8%;
    • Passenger load factor: 90.6%, -1.1ppts;
      • Domestic: 92.7%, -1.3ppts;
      • International: 86.2%, -1.0ppts;
      • Regional: 87.6%, -6.5ppts;
    • Cargo: 50,343 tonnes, +13.4%;
      • Domestic: 46,169 tonnes, +10.2%;
      • International: 2856 tonnes, +71.4%;
      • Regional: 1318 tonnes, -56.9%;
    • Cargo load factor: 40.2%, +1.4ppts;

