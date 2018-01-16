Spring Airlines pax up 13% to 1.5m in Dec-2017, 17.2m pax in 2017

Spring Airlines reported (15-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 1.5 million, +12.7% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 1.1 million, +17.3%;
- International: 306,320, +0.3%;
- Regional: 53,280, +3.7%;
- Passenger load factor: 88.4%, -1.1ppts;
- Domestic: 91.4%, -0.4ppts;
- International: 82.1%, -2.1ppts;
- Regional: 86.1%, -8.1ppts;
- Cargo: 5029 tonnes, +7.4%;
- Domestic: 4601 tonnes, +5.4%;
- International: 333 tonnes, +74.9%;
- Regional: 94 tonnes, -25.5%;
- Cargo load factor: 48.6%, +2.0ppts;
- Domestic: 64.3%, -2.3ppts;
- International: 13.2%, +6.2ppts;
- Regional: 21.7%, -13.0ppts;
- 12 months ended Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 17.2 million, +20.7%;
- Domestic: 12.8 million, +27.5%;
- International: 3.7 million, +3.9%;
- Regional: 619,010, +5.8%;
- Passenger load factor: 90.6%, -1.1ppts;
- Domestic: 92.7%, -1.3ppts;
- International: 86.2%, -1.0ppts;
- Regional: 87.6%, -6.5ppts;
- Cargo: 50,343 tonnes, +13.4%;
- Domestic: 46,169 tonnes, +10.2%;
- International: 2856 tonnes, +71.4%;
- Regional: 1318 tonnes, -56.9%;
- Cargo load factor: 40.2%, +1.4ppts;
- Domestic: 54.1%, -5.0ppts;
- International: 9.0%, +4.3ppts;
- Regional: 27.6%, +10.2ppts. [more - original PR - Chinese]
