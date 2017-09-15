Loading
15-Sep-2017 8:49 AM

Spring Airlines pax up 14% to 1.6m in Aug-2017

Spring Airlines reported (15-Sep-2017) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2017:

  • Passengers: 1.6 million, +13.9% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 1.2 million, +19.7%;
    • International: 353,330, -1.9%;
    • Regional: 56,990, +12.1%;
  • Passenger load factor: 92.6%, -2.0ppts;
    • Domestic: 93.1%, -2.9ppts;
    • International: 91.7%, -0.4ppt;
    • Regional: 90.6%, -4.0ppts;
  • Cargo: 3855 tonnes, +3.7%;
    • Domestic: 3443 tonnes, -1.4%;
    • International: 290 tonnes, +95.1%;
    • Regional: 122 tonnes, +58.1%;
  • Cargo load factor: 34.6%, -0.9ppt;
    • Domestic: 44.8%, -8.6ppts;
    • International: 10.5%, +6.0ppts;
    • Regional: 27.7%, +7.7ppts. [more - original PR]

