15-May-2017 8:53 AM
Spring Airlines pax up 26% to 1.4m in Apr-2017
Spring Airlines reported (13-May-2017) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2017:
- Passengers: 1.4 million, +26.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 1.0 million, +37.3%;
- International: 278,230, -1.9%;
- Regional: 52,510, +22.2%;
- Passenger load factor: 92.1%, -1.3ppts;
- Domestic: 94.4%, -1.1ppts;
- International: 86.9%, -2.7ppts;
- Regional: 88.8%, -6.8ppts;
- Cargo: 3761 tonnes, +13.2%;
- Domestic: 3475 tonnes, +10.7%;
- International: 184 tonnes, +32.6%;
- Regional: 102 tonnes, +140.4%;
- Cargo load factor: 37.7%, +1.1ppts;
- Domestic: 50.6%, -7.8ppts;
- International: 7.5%, +2.8ppts;
- Regional: 25.9%, +15.4ppts. [more - original PR]