Spring Airlines pax up 26% to 1.4m in Apr-2017

Spring Airlines reported (13-May-2017) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2017:

Passengers: 1.4 million, +26.4% year-on-year; Domestic: 1.0 million, +37.3%; International: 278,230, -1.9%; Regional: 52,510, +22.2%;

Passenger load factor: 92.1%, -1.3ppts; Domestic: 94.4%, -1.1ppts; International: 86.9%, -2.7ppts; Regional: 88.8%, -6.8ppts;

Cargo: 3761 tonnes, +13.2%; Domestic: 3475 tonnes, +10.7%; International: 184 tonnes, +32.6%; Regional: 102 tonnes, +140.4%;

Cargo load factor: 37.7%, +1.1ppts; Domestic: 50.6%, -7.8ppts; International: 7.5%, +2.8ppts; Regional: 25.9%, +15.4ppts. [more - original PR]

