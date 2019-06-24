Spring Airlines president: Chinese LCC growth constrained by lack of key resources, primarily slots

Spring Airlines president Zhijie Wang, speaking at the CAPA LCCs in North Asia Summit, reported (24-Jun-2019) LCC penetration is about 10% in the Chinese domestic market and about 14% of international capacity. Mr Wang said he does not think this is going to grow, due to a "lack of key resources", primarily slots. He explained that Chinese LCCs cannot secure the slots they to expand due to limited airport capacity and pressure from the 'Big Three' Chinese mainline carriers.