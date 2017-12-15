Loading
15-Dec-2017 8:39 AM

Spring Airlines pax up 22% to 1.4m in Nov-2017

Spring Airlines reported (15-Dec-2017) the following traffic highlights for Nov-2017:

  • Passengers: 1.4 million, +21.7% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 1.0 million, +23.4%;
    • International: 279,980, +19.8%;
    • Regional: 48,900, +1.0%;
  • Passenger load factor: 86.6%, -2.2ppts;
    • Domestic: 90.7%, -1.3ppts;
    • International: 78.0%, -2.6ppts;
    • Regional: 83.1%, -10.2ppts;
  • Cargo: 5010 tonnes, +16.5%;
    • Domestic: 4515 tonnes, +12.0%;
    • International: 353.9 tonnes, +130.8%;
    • Regional: 140.8 tonnes, +23.7%;
  • Cargo load factor: 49.5%, +0.7ppt;
    • Domestic: 63.7%, -3.1ppts;
    • International: 15.4%, +7.9ppts;
    • Regional: 33.8%, +2.2ppts. [more - original PR]

