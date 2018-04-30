30-Apr-2018 10:20 AM
Spring Airlines operating profit increases 325% in 1Q2018
Spring Airlines reported (27-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:
- Total operating revenue: CNY3230 million (USD508.0 million), +25.6% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: CNY2900 million (USD456.0 million), +17.9%;
- Operating profit: CNY508.1 million (USD79.9 million), +325%;
- Net profit: CNY385.5 million (USD60.6 million), +27.1%;
- Total assets: CNY24,536 million (USD3858 million);
- Monetary funds: CNY5241 million (USD824.2 million);
- Total liabilities: CNY12,223 million (USD1922 million). [more - original PR - Chinese]
*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.157257