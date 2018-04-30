Loading
30-Apr-2018 10:20 AM

Spring Airlines operating profit increases 325% in 1Q2018

Spring Airlines reported (27-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

  • Total operating revenue: CNY3230 million (USD508.0 million), +25.6% year-on-year;
  • Total operating costs: CNY2900 million (USD456.0 million), +17.9%;
  • Operating profit: CNY508.1 million (USD79.9 million), +325%;
  • Net profit: CNY385.5 million (USD60.6 million), +27.1%;
  • Total assets: CNY24,536 million (USD3858 million);
  • Monetary funds: CNY5241 million (USD824.2 million);
  • Total liabilities: CNY12,223 million (USD1922 million). [more - original PR - Chinese]

*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.157257

