Spirit expects USD8.5m negative impact from Hurricane Harvey in 3Q2017

Spirit Airlines stated (05-Sep-2017) it expects a negative impact of USD8.5 million from Hurricane Harvey in its 3Q2017 revenue, which includes a direct impact from cancelled services and estimated lingering impact from reduced travel demand to the affected areas. Spirit also saw a broadening of aggressive competitive pricing in its markets during 3Q2017. Spirit now estimates total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) for 3Q2017 will be down 7% to 8.5%, compared to prior guidance of down 2% to 4%. Approximately 100 basis points of the guidance change can be attributed to Hurricane Harvey and the remainder to the broadening of aggressive pricing activity. Adjusted CASM ex-fuel guidance for 3Q2017 is revised to down 2% to 3% versus a previous guide of up 1% to down 1%, primarily due to better operational performance resulting in lower passenger re-accommodation and crew related expenses. Spirit expects capacity growth (ASMs) to increase 21.1% in 3Q2017 and 16.5% for FY2017 and an economic fuel cost per gallon of USD1.78 for 3Q2017. [more - original PR]