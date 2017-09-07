Loading
7-Sep-2017 11:29 AM

Spirit expects USD8.5m negative impact from Hurricane Harvey in 3Q2017

Spirit Airlines stated (05-Sep-2017) it expects a negative impact of USD8.5 million from Hurricane Harvey in its 3Q2017 revenue, which includes a direct impact from cancelled services and estimated lingering impact from reduced travel demand to the affected areas. Spirit also saw a broadening of aggressive competitive pricing in its markets during 3Q2017. Spirit now estimates total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) for 3Q2017 will be down 7% to 8.5%, compared to prior guidance of down 2% to 4%. Approximately 100 basis points of the guidance change can be attributed to Hurricane Harvey and the remainder to the broadening of aggressive pricing activity. Adjusted CASM ex-fuel guidance for 3Q2017 is revised to down 2% to 3% versus a previous guide of up 1% to down 1%, primarily due to better operational performance resulting in lower passenger re-accommodation and crew related expenses. Spirit expects capacity growth (ASMs) to increase 21.1% in 3Q2017 and 16.5% for FY2017 and an economic fuel cost per gallon of USD1.78 for 3Q2017. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More