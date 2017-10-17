Loading
17-Oct-2017 10:37 AM

Spirit Airlines outlines guidance for 3Q2017; cancelled 1650 services due to hurricane weather

Spirit Airlines projected (16-Oct-2017) TRASM will be down approximately 5.6% year-on-year for 3Q2017, better than previous guidance expected, due to improving ticket and non-ticket yields and better-than expected load factor. The carrier cancelled more than 1650 services during 3Q2017 as a result of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, negatively impacting revenue by USD40 million and operating margin by approximately 450 basis points. Adjusted CASM ex-fuel for 3Q2017 is expected to be flat to down 1% year-on-year, primarily due to fewer available seat miles and additional costs related to the preparation for, and recovery from, Hurricane Irma. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More