Spirit Airlines outlines guidance for 3Q2017; cancelled 1650 services due to hurricane weather

Spirit Airlines projected (16-Oct-2017) TRASM will be down approximately 5.6% year-on-year for 3Q2017, better than previous guidance expected, due to improving ticket and non-ticket yields and better-than expected load factor. The carrier cancelled more than 1650 services during 3Q2017 as a result of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, negatively impacting revenue by USD40 million and operating margin by approximately 450 basis points. Adjusted CASM ex-fuel for 3Q2017 is expected to be flat to down 1% year-on-year, primarily due to fewer available seat miles and additional costs related to the preparation for, and recovery from, Hurricane Irma. [more - original PR]