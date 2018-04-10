Spirit cites better than expected completion factor, operational performance in investor update

Spirit Airlines stated (10-Apr-2018) it expects total revenue per available seat mile to decrease 2.4% year-on-year in 1Q2018, "near the low end of our previous guidance range" due to a better than expected completion factor. The carrier expects capacity to increase 22.3%. CASM ex-fuel is expected to be down approximately 5.0% year-on-year, which is better than previously expected largely due to better operational performance. The carrier expects to consume 95 million gallons of fuel at an economic fuel cost per gallon of USD2.15. [more - original PR]