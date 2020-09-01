Spirit Airlines to secure USD600m offering with loyalty programmes, brand intellectual property

Spirit Airlines announced (31-Aug-2020) newly formed companies and subsidiaries Spirit IP Cayman and Spirit Loyalty Cayman plan to commence a private offering to eligible purchasers of USD600 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2025, subject to market and other conditions. The notes will be secured by a first priority lien on the core assets of Spirit's loyalty programmes and brand intellectual property, among other things. The core assets of the carrier's loyalty programmes are comprised the Free Spirit co branded credit card programmes, the '$9 Fare Club' programme membership fees and intellectual property utilised in connection with these loyalty programmes. A portion of the net proceeds will be deposited in a reserve account, while the remainder will be lent to Spirit. [more - original PR]