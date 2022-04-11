Spirit Airlines to engage in discussions with JetBlue regarding USD3.6bn proposal

Spirit Airlines announced (07-Apr-2022) its board of directors has determined JetBlue Airways' USD3.6 billion acquisition proposal "could reasonably be likely to lead to a 'Superior Proposal' as defined in Spirit's merger agreement with Frontier Group Holdings". Spirit intends to engage in discussions with JetBlue regarding the proposal, in accordance with the terms of its merger agreement with Frontier Airlines. Spirit's board has not changed its recommendation that its shareholders adopt the merger agreement with Frontier. [more - original PR]