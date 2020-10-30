Spirit Airlines suffers USD215.4m net loss in 3Q2020, 'our future is very bright': CEO

Spirit Airlines announced (28-Oct-2020) an adjusted net loss of USD215.4 million in 3Q2020. Adjusted operating expenses fell 24.3% year-on-year to USD649.7 million, primarily due to a 62.9% decrease in fuel expenses, which is attributed to a decline in fuel rates and volume. Other expenses such as ground handling and crew accommodation were also down, driven by a 37.4% decrease in flight volumes, while other rents and landing fees increased due to airport signatory adjustments and rate increases. Passenger re-accommodation expenses also showed a decrease compared to 2019 levels, as a result of better operational performances. Spirit Airlines president and CEO Ted Christie stated: "Our excellent operational performance, strong guest satisfaction metrics, and industry-leading cost structure, position us well to be among the first to reach sustained profitability". The airline has worked with unions and work group representatives to mitigate planned furloughs, and various voluntary time off programmes made available until May-2021 will enable further savings and options than would have been expected with planned furloughs. Mr Christie said: "Our future is very bright. While the pandemic continues to affect demand for air travel, we do not believe it changes our competitive position". 4Q2020 operating expenses are expected to be in the range of USD675 million to USD685 million, with approximately 10% more capacity compared to 3Q2020. [more - original PR]