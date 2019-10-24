Become a CAPA Member
Loading
24-Oct-2019 10:10 AM

Spirit Airlines signs MoU with Airbus for purchase of 100 A320neo family aircraft

Spirit Airlines signed (23-Oct-2019) a MoU with Airbus to purchase 100 A320neo family aircraft, with the option to purchase up to 50 additional aircraft. The MoU includes a mix of A319neo, A320neo and A321neo models, with delivery planned through 2027. Spirit Airlines president and CEO Ted Christie stated: "The additional aircraft will be used to support Spirit's growth as we add new destinations and expand our network across the US, Latin America and the Caribbean". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More