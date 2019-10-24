Spirit Airlines signs MoU with Airbus for purchase of 100 A320neo family aircraft

Spirit Airlines signed (23-Oct-2019) a MoU with Airbus to purchase 100 A320neo family aircraft, with the option to purchase up to 50 additional aircraft. The MoU includes a mix of A319neo, A320neo and A321neo models, with delivery planned through 2027. Spirit Airlines president and CEO Ted Christie stated: "The additional aircraft will be used to support Spirit's growth as we add new destinations and expand our network across the US, Latin America and the Caribbean". [more - original PR]