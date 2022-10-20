Spirit Airlines shareholders approve merger agreement with JetBlue Airways

Spirit Airlines shareholders approved (19-Oct-2022) the carrier's merger agreement with JetBlue Airways. Shareholders of over 50% of outstanding Spirit shares voted in favour of the transaction, according to preliminary voting results collected by the election's independent inspector. Spirit Airlines CEO Ted Christie stated: "This is an important step forward on our path to closing a combination that will create the most compelling national low fare challenger to the dominant US carriers. We look forward to continuing our ongoing discussions with regulators". The transaction is expected to close by 1H2024, subject to customary closing conditions. [more - original PR]