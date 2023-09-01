Spirit Airlines sees 'tremendous future' in LAC region

Spirit Airlines director international airports Camilo Martelo, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (31-Aug-2023) the carrier deploys 20% of its capacity to the Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region, compared to 3% in 2007. Mr Martelo said: "We see a tremendous future in the region. The middle class is growing and looking for affordable travel options". He added: "We serve primarily the leisure markets and beach destinations, there is a very strong demand from North America for that market".