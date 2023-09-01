Become a CAPA Member
Loading
1-Sep-2023 10:26 AM

Spirit Airlines sees 'tremendous future' in LAC region

Spirit Airlines director international airports Camilo Martelo, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (31-Aug-2023) the carrier deploys 20% of its capacity to the Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region, compared to 3% in 2007. Mr Martelo said: "We see a tremendous future in the region. The middle class is growing and looking for affordable travel options". He added: "We serve primarily the leisure markets and beach destinations, there is a very strong demand from North America for that market".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More