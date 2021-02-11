Become a CAPA Member
Spirit Airlines reports USD507.8m operating loss for 2020

Spirit Airlines reported (10-Feb-2021) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 31-Dec-2020:
    • Total operating revenue: USD498.5 million, -48.6% year-on-year;
      • Fare: USD206.6 million, -55.2%;
      • Non fare: USD67 million, -42.5%;
    • Total operating costs: USD658.4 million, -22.1%;
      • Labour: USD227.4 million, +3.1%;
      • Fuel: USD103.6 million, -57.7%;
    • Operating profit (loss): (USD159.9 million), compared to a profit of USD124.6 million in p-c-p;
    • Net profit (loss): (USD157.3 million), compared to a profit of USD81.2 million in p-c-p;
    • Average yield: USD 8.91 cents, -18.3%;
    • Total operating revenue per ASM: USD 6.37 cents, -31.1%;
    • Cost per ASM: USD 8.41 cents, +4.3%;
    • Average stage length: 1057 miles, +5.9%;
  • 12 months ended 31-Dec-2020:
    • Total operating revenue: USD1810 million, -52.7%;
      • Fare: USD756.2 million, -59.9%;
      • Non fare: USD1009 million, -46.0%;
    • Total operating costs: USD2318 million, -30.4%;
      • Labour: USD454.1 million, +8%;
      • Fuel: USD233.1 million, -52.9%;
    • Operating profit (loss): (USD507.8 million), compared to a profit of USD501.0 million in p-c-p;
    • Net profit (loss): (USD428.7 million), compared to a profit of USD335.3 million in p-c-p;
    • Average yield: USD 9.37 cents, -13.8%;
    • Total operating revenue per ASM: USD 6.53 cents, -28.8%;
    • Cost per ASM: USD 8.36 cents, +4.9%;
    • Average stage length: 1030 miles, +2.8%. [more - original PR]

