11-Feb-2021 2:33 PM
Spirit Airlines reports USD507.8m operating loss for 2020
Spirit Airlines reported (10-Feb-2021) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 31-Dec-2020:
- Total operating revenue: USD498.5 million, -48.6% year-on-year;
- Fare: USD206.6 million, -55.2%;
- Non fare: USD67 million, -42.5%;
- Total operating costs: USD658.4 million, -22.1%;
- Labour: USD227.4 million, +3.1%;
- Fuel: USD103.6 million, -57.7%;
- Operating profit (loss): (USD159.9 million), compared to a profit of USD124.6 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit (loss): (USD157.3 million), compared to a profit of USD81.2 million in p-c-p;
- Average yield: USD 8.91 cents, -18.3%;
- Total operating revenue per ASM: USD 6.37 cents, -31.1%;
- Cost per ASM: USD 8.41 cents, +4.3%;
- Average stage length: 1057 miles, +5.9%;
- 12 months ended 31-Dec-2020:
- Total operating revenue: USD1810 million, -52.7%;
- Fare: USD756.2 million, -59.9%;
- Non fare: USD1009 million, -46.0%;
- Total operating costs: USD2318 million, -30.4%;
- Labour: USD454.1 million, +8%;
- Fuel: USD233.1 million, -52.9%;
- Operating profit (loss): (USD507.8 million), compared to a profit of USD501.0 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit (loss): (USD428.7 million), compared to a profit of USD335.3 million in p-c-p;
- Average yield: USD 9.37 cents, -13.8%;
- Total operating revenue per ASM: USD 6.53 cents, -28.8%;
- Cost per ASM: USD 8.36 cents, +4.9%;
- Average stage length: 1030 miles, +2.8%. [more - original PR]
