Spirit Airlines reports strong ancillary revenue, better cost performance in 2Q2018

Spirit Airlines CEO Robert Fornaro stated (25-Jul-2018) 2Q2018 results exceeded expectations due to strong ancillary revenue production and better-than-expected cost performance, despite "paying materially higher fuel prices". Mr Fornaro added: "Our commitment to grow ancillary revenue, deliver excellent operational reliability, and improving our overall guest experience while maintaining our low cost structure positions us well to drive returns for our shareholders".