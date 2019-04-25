Spirit Airlines reports 'solid execution' in 1Q2019 with 21.5% increase in operating revenue

Spirit Airlines president and CEO Ted Christie reported (24-Apr-2019) the carrier's "solid execution of our revenue initiatives and strong underlying demand trends" resulted in adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of over 90% year-on-year in 1Q2019. Total operating revenue for the period was USD855.8 million, up 21.5%. This was driven by a 16.0% increase in flight volume and increases in both passenger yields and load factor. Mr Christie also reported the carrier "ran a great operation during the quarter" with sector completion factor up 0.7pp to 98.9%, despite more weather disruptions than in 1Q2018, and on time performance of 82.6%. [more - original PR]