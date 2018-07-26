Become a CAPA Member
Loading
26-Jul-2018 10:53 AM

Spirit Airlines reports sharp profit declines in 2Q2018, net loss in 1H2018

Spirit Airlines reported (26-Jul-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Total operating revenue: USD851.8 million, +21.6% year-on-year;
    • Total operating costs: USD743.3 million, +30.7%;
      • Fuel: USD246.2 million, +73.0%;
      • Labour: USD187.8 million, +44.5%;
    • Operating profit: USD108.5 million, -17.4%;
    • Net profit: USD11.3 million, -85.4%;
    • Total Operating revenue per ASM: USD 8.95 cents, -6.8%;
    • Average yield: USD 10.70 cents, -5.0%;
    • Cost per ASM: USD 7.81 cents, +0.1%;
    • Cost per ASM excl fuel and special items: USD 5.17 cents, -11.3%;
    • Average stage length: 1051 miles, +7.0%;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Total operating revenue: USD1556 million, +20.6% year-on-year;
    • Total operating costs: USD1486 million, +35.0%;
      • Fuel: USD450.8 million, +59.8%;
      • Labour: USD342.9 million, +33.4%;
    • Operating profit: USD69.7 million, -63.3%;
    • Net profit (loss): (USD33.7million), compared to a profit of USD108.5 million in p-c-p;
    • Total Operating revenue per ASM: USD 8.68 cents, -4.6%;
    • Average yield: USD 10.53 cents, -3.4%;
    • Cost per ASM: USD 8.29 cents, +6.7%;
    • Cost per ASM excl fuel and special items: USD 5.25 cents, -8.2%;
    • Average stage length: 1038 miles, +5.6%;
    • Total assets: USD4682 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD812.4 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD2948 million. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More