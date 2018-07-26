26-Jul-2018 10:53 AM
Spirit Airlines reports sharp profit declines in 2Q2018, net loss in 1H2018
Spirit Airlines reported (26-Jul-2018) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Total operating revenue: USD851.8 million, +21.6% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: USD743.3 million, +30.7%;
- Fuel: USD246.2 million, +73.0%;
- Labour: USD187.8 million, +44.5%;
- Operating profit: USD108.5 million, -17.4%;
- Net profit: USD11.3 million, -85.4%;
- Total Operating revenue per ASM: USD 8.95 cents, -6.8%;
- Average yield: USD 10.70 cents, -5.0%;
- Cost per ASM: USD 7.81 cents, +0.1%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel and special items: USD 5.17 cents, -11.3%;
- Average stage length: 1051 miles, +7.0%;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Total operating revenue: USD1556 million, +20.6% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: USD1486 million, +35.0%;
- Fuel: USD450.8 million, +59.8%;
- Labour: USD342.9 million, +33.4%;
- Operating profit: USD69.7 million, -63.3%;
- Net profit (loss): (USD33.7million), compared to a profit of USD108.5 million in p-c-p;
- Total Operating revenue per ASM: USD 8.68 cents, -4.6%;
- Average yield: USD 10.53 cents, -3.4%;
- Cost per ASM: USD 8.29 cents, +6.7%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel and special items: USD 5.25 cents, -8.2%;
- Average stage length: 1038 miles, +5.6%;
- Total assets: USD4682 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD812.4 million;
- Total liabilities: USD2948 million. [more - original PR]