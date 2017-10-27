Spirit Airlines reports profit decline in 3Q2017

Spirit Airlines reported (26-Oct-2017) financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017
- Total operating revenue: USD687.2 million, +10.6% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: USD583.1 million, +20.0%;
- Fuel: USD158.3 million, +29.9%;
- Labour: USD134.1 million, +11.6%;
- Operating profit: USD104.1 million, -23.0%;
- Net profit: USD60.2 million, -26.0%;
- Passenger numbers: 6.3 million, +11.2%;
- Passenger load factor: 84.0%, -2.0ppts;
- Average yield: USD10.65 cents, -4.1%;
- Operating revenue per ASM: USD8.95 cents, -6.3%;
- Cost per ASM: USD7.59 cents, +1.6%;
- Adjusted cost per ASM excl fuel: USD5.42 cents, -1.1%;
- Total assets: USD3871 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD863.7 million;
- Total liabilities: USD2300 million. [more - original PR]