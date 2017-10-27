Loading
27-Oct-2017 1:14 PM

Spirit Airlines reports profit decline in 3Q2017

Spirit Airlines reported (26-Oct-2017) financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017

  • Total operating revenue: USD687.2 million, +10.6% year-on-year;
  • Total operating costs: USD583.1 million, +20.0%;
    • Fuel: USD158.3 million, +29.9%;
    • Labour: USD134.1 million, +11.6%;
  • Operating profit: USD104.1 million, -23.0%;
  • Net profit: USD60.2 million, -26.0%;
  • Passenger numbers: 6.3 million, +11.2%;
  • Passenger load factor: 84.0%, -2.0ppts;
  • Average yield: USD10.65 cents, -4.1%;
  • Operating revenue per ASM: USD8.95 cents, -6.3%;
  • Cost per ASM: USD7.59 cents, +1.6%;
  • Adjusted cost per ASM excl fuel: USD5.42 cents, -1.1%;
  • Total assets: USD3871 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: USD863.7 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD2300 million. [more - original PR]

