Spirit Airlines outlines guidance for 2Q2019, expects top line revenue growth of nearly 19%

Spirit Airlines released (11-Jul-2019) the following guidance for 2Q2019:

CASM: 10.7 billion;

TRASM: +5%;

Average stage length: 1004 miles;

Fuel consumption: 123 million gallons at an average fuel cost of USD2.16 per gallon;

Effective tax rate: 24%;

The carrier expects top line revenue growth of nearly 19%. Additionally, adjusted operating expense excluding fuel per ASM is expected to be approximately 4.6%. Its effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24%, while interest expense will be approximately USD15.2 million. Weighted average diluted share count will be approximately 68.6 million. [more - original PR]