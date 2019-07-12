Become a CAPA Member
12-Jul-2019 9:37 AM

Spirit Airlines outlines guidance for 2Q2019, expects top line revenue growth of nearly 19%

Spirit Airlines released (11-Jul-2019) the following guidance for 2Q2019:

  • CASM: 10.7 billion;
  • TRASM: +5%;
  • Average stage length: 1004 miles;
  • Fuel consumption: 123 million gallons at an average fuel cost of USD2.16 per gallon;
  • Effective tax rate: 24%;

The carrier expects top line revenue growth of nearly 19%. Additionally, adjusted operating expense excluding fuel per ASM is expected to be approximately 4.6%. Its effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24%, while interest expense will be approximately USD15.2 million. Weighted average diluted share count will be approximately 68.6 million. [more - original PR]

