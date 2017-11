Spirit Airlines advised (07-Nov-2017) its future growth will tend towards large urban centres, mid-size cities and select international markets, with 2018 capacity estimated to increase 22% to 25% year-on-year. The carrier will target low to mid-teens capacity growth between 2019 and 2021, having identified growth markets through 2021. Spirit will however be flexible in adjusting for current market conditions. [more - original PR]