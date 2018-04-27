27-Apr-2018 1:13 PM
Spirit Airlines in the red in 1Q2018
Spirit Airlines reported (26-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:
- Total operating revenue: USD704.1 million, +19.4% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: USD742.9 million, +39.8%;
- Fuel: USD204.6 million, +46.4%;
- Labour: USD155.1 million, +22.0%;
- Operating profit (loss): (USD38.8 million), compared to a profit of USD58.3 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit (loss): (USD44.9 million), compared to a profit of USD31.3 million in p-c-p;
- Passengers: 6.5 million, +17.4%;
- Passenger load factor: 81.0%, -0.6ppt;
- Total revenue per ASM: USD 8.37 cents, -2.4%;
- Average yield: USD 10.33 cents, -1.7%;
- Cost per ASM: USD 8.84 cents, +14.4%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 5.33 cents, -5.0%;
- Average stage length: 1025 miles, +4.1%;
- Total assets: USD4654 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD898.5 million;
- Total liabilities: USD2935 million. [more - original PR]