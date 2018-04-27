Loading
Spirit Airlines in the red in 1Q2018

Spirit Airlines reported (26-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

  • Total operating revenue: USD704.1 million, +19.4% year-on-year;
  • Total operating costs: USD742.9 million, +39.8%;
    • Fuel: USD204.6 million, +46.4%;
    • Labour: USD155.1 million, +22.0%;
  • Operating profit (loss): (USD38.8 million), compared to a profit of USD58.3 million in p-c-p;
  • Net profit (loss): (USD44.9 million), compared to a profit of USD31.3 million in p-c-p;
  • Passengers: 6.5 million, +17.4%;
  • Passenger load factor: 81.0%, -0.6ppt;
  • Total revenue per ASM: USD 8.37 cents, -2.4%;
  • Average yield: USD 10.33 cents, -1.7%;
  • Cost per ASM: USD 8.84 cents, +14.4%;
  • Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 5.33 cents, -5.0%;
  • Average stage length: 1025 miles, +4.1%;
  • Total assets: USD4654 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: USD898.5 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD2935 million. [more - original PR]

