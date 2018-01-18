Loading
18-Jan-2018 7:27 AM

Spirit Airlines projects better than expected yields in 4Q2017

Spirit Airlines projected (16-Jan-2018) total revenue per available seat mile for 4Q2017 will decrease approximately 2% year-on-year, an improvement on previous guidance projecting a 4% to 6% decline. The carrier cited better-than-expected yields during the peak holiday periods. Adjusted cost per available seat mile ex-fuel is estimated to decrease 4%, while capacity measured in ASMs is projected to increase 17.6%. Fuel consumption is expected to range around 88.8 million gallons at an average cost of USD1.97 per gallon. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

