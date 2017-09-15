Spirit Airlines anticipates Hurricane Irma to have significant impact on 3Q2017/4Q2017 results

Spirit Airlines stated (14-Sep-2017) its Aug-2017 operational performance was negatively impacted by Hurricane Harvey, with approximately 10% of its network touching Houston. Spirit anticipates a lingering impact from a reduction in travel demand to and from the affected areas. The carrier's Sep-2017 operations have, and will continue to be, impacted by Hurricane Irma, with more than 1255 services cancelled as a result. Florida and the Caribbean account for approximately 45% of Spirit's network. The carrier expects a "significant" impact on its 3Q2017 and 4Q2017 results. [more - original PR]