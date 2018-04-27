Loading
27-Apr-2018 2:02 PM

Spirit Airlines expects capacity to increase 29% in 2Q2018

Spirit Airlines stated (26-Apr-2018) it expects capacity measured in ASMs to increase 29% in 2Q2018 and 22.5% for 2018. The carrier expects total revenue per ASM to decrease down 6.5% to 7.5% in 2Q2018. Spirit plans to consume 108.6 million gallons of fuel in 2Q2018 and up to 422 million gallons for 2018, at an economic fuel cost per gallon of USD2.23 in 2Q2018. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More