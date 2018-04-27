27-Apr-2018 2:02 PM
Spirit Airlines expects capacity to increase 29% in 2Q2018
Spirit Airlines stated (26-Apr-2018) it expects capacity measured in ASMs to increase 29% in 2Q2018 and 22.5% for 2018. The carrier expects total revenue per ASM to decrease down 6.5% to 7.5% in 2Q2018. Spirit plans to consume 108.6 million gallons of fuel in 2Q2018 and up to 422 million gallons for 2018, at an economic fuel cost per gallon of USD2.23 in 2Q2018. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]