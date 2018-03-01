Loading
Spirit Airlines expects capacity to grow 21.7% in 1Q2018 in updated investor guidance

Spirit Airlines updated (01-Mar-2018) its investor guidance for 1Q2018 and FY2018. Details as follows:

  • Capacity (ASMs): Increase of 21.7% expected for 1Q2018 and 23% for FY2018;
  • Total revenue per ASM (TRASM): Decrease of 1% to up 2.5% in 1Q2018;
  • Adjusted CASM ex-fuel: Down approximately 3% in 1Q2018 and flat to down 1% for FY2018;
  • Fuel gallons: 96.1 million gallons expected to be consumed in 1Q2018 and up to 422 for FY2018;
  • Economic fuel cost per gallon: USD2.17 for 1Q2018;
  • Total capital expenditures: Approximately USD646 million for FY2018. [more - original PR]

