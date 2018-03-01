2-Mar-2018 8:48 AM
Spirit Airlines expects capacity to grow 21.7% in 1Q2018 in updated investor guidance
Spirit Airlines updated (01-Mar-2018) its investor guidance for 1Q2018 and FY2018. Details as follows:
- Capacity (ASMs): Increase of 21.7% expected for 1Q2018 and 23% for FY2018;
- Total revenue per ASM (TRASM): Decrease of 1% to up 2.5% in 1Q2018;
- Adjusted CASM ex-fuel: Down approximately 3% in 1Q2018 and flat to down 1% for FY2018;
- Fuel gallons: 96.1 million gallons expected to be consumed in 1Q2018 and up to 422 for FY2018;
- Economic fuel cost per gallon: USD2.17 for 1Q2018;
- Total capital expenditures: Approximately USD646 million for FY2018. [more - original PR]