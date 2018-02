Spirit Airlines stated (06-Feb-2018) it expects capacity, measured in ASMs, to increase approximately 21.5% in 1Q2018 and up to 23% in 2018. The carrier expects to consume 98.6 gallons of fuel in 1Q2018 and 425 gallons in 2017 at an average cost per gallon of USD2.16. Total revenue per ASM is projected to be down 1% to 2.5% for 1Q2018. Spirit anticipates total capital expenditures of USD649 million in 2018. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]