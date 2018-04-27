Loading
27-Apr-2018 4:57 PM

Spirit Airlines continues to see 'pretty competitive environment out there' for 1H2018

Spirit Airlines SVP and chief commercial officer Matt Klein, speaking on CAPA TV, stated (Apr-2018) the carrier continues to see a "pretty competitive environment out there" for 1H2018, although the "underlying demand is very strong". He noted: "We are seeing the peak periods act as peak periods and we're seeing the off peak periods show a little bit of price weakness but not demand weakness". [more - CAPA TV]

