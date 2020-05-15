Spirit Airlines considers future scenarios for airline size and operations

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'COVID 19: Spirit Airlines sees light on the horizon', stated (14-May-2020) the carrier is still considering scenarios regarding the rightsizing of the company post COVID-19, although it is also seeing some slight signs of demand recovery. The airline is in talks with Airbus regarding the deferral of aircraft deliveries and anticipates new aircraft deliveries will fall approximately 40% from mid 2020 to 2021. Spirit and the remainder of the airline industry continue to work on future plans for size and capacity, with Spirit Airlines CEO Ted Christie saying the outcomes for Spirit include being a little smaller. [more - CAPA Analysis]