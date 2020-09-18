Spirit Airlines completes USD850m private offering, opts out of US Treasury secured loan programme

Spirit Airlines announced (17-Sep-2020) the closure of a private offering of USD850 million in principal amount of 8.00% senior secured notes due 2025, offered by subsidiaries Spirit IP Cayman Ltd and Spirit Loyalty Cayman. The notes are secured by Spirit's customer loyalty programme and brand intellectual property. The carrier has also completed its 'at the market' offering of nine million shares of common stock, which raised approximately USD156 million in net proceeds. Additionally, Spirit announced its intentions to no longer participate in the US Treasury's secured loan programme under the CARES Act, due to the successful completion of its secured note offering. Spirit Airlines CEO and president Ted Christie stated: "Ultimately, as a responsible company, we're all about self-help and we decided it was our duty to avoid burdening the US taxpayer if we had access to viable alternatives in the private market". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]