25-Apr-2019 11:23 AM
Spirit Airlines bounces back into the black in 1Q2019
Spirit Airlines announced (24-Apr-2019) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2019:
- Operating revenue: USD855.8 million, +21.5% year-on-year;
- Fare: USD416.3 million, +21.5%;
- Non-fare: USD421.7 million, +21.7%;
- Operating costs: USD768.0 million, +3.4%;
- Fuel: USD229.6 million, +12.2%;
- Labour: USD203.9 million, +31.5%;
- Operating profit: USD87.8 million, compared to a loss of USD38.8 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit: USD56.1 million, compared to a loss of USD44.9 million in p-c-p;
- Average yield: USD 10.52 cents, +1.8%;
- Revenue per ASM: USD 8.71 cents, +4.1%;
- Cost per ASM: USD 7.81 cents, -11.7%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 5.46 cents, +2.4%;
- Average daily aircraft utilisation: 12.2 hours, +1.7%;
- Average stage length: 1029 miles, +0.4%. [more - original PR]