Spirit Airlines attributes 31.6% revenue growth in 3Q2018 to passenger revenue initiatives

Spirit Airlines stated (24-Oct-2018) the 31.6% year-on-year increase on operating revenue for 3Q2018 was driven by a 24.6% increase in passenger segments and a 3% increase in operating yields. Spirit Airlines said revenue performance benefited from strategic network re-orientation, improved yield management processes, non-ticket revenue initiatives and a strong operating environment. Spirit Airlines CEO Robert Fornaro stated: "Our passenger revenue initiatives are allowing us to better optimize yields throughout the booking curve, our ancillary revenue initiatives continue to drive improved results, and we are consistently delivering operational reliability". [more - original PR]