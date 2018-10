Spirit Airlines promoted (17-Oct-2018) Scott M Haralson to the position of SVP and CFO, effective 16-Oct-2018. Mr Haralson previously served as VP of financial planning, analysis and corporate real estate and has over 18 years of airline experience. He will succeed Edward Morgan Christie as CFO. Mr Christie will serve as Spirit Airlines CEO from 01-Jan-2019, succeeding Bob Farnaro. [more - original PR]