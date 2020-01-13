Spirit AeroSystems starts 2800 layoffs due to 737 MAX production suspension

Spirit AeroSystems announced (10-Jan-2020) layoffs affecting approximately 2800 employees at its Wichita facility, as well as plans to implement smaller workforce reductions later in Jan-2020 for its plants in Tulsa and McAlester (Oklahoma). Key details include:

Spirit is taking this action because of the 737 MAX production suspension and ongoing uncertainty regarding timing of a production resumption and the level of production when it does resume;

Employees will receive compensation for the applicable 60 day notice period. Spirit's Wichita employees affected by these layoffs will start exiting the company beginning 22-Jan-2020;

Spirit has taken steps to lessen the impact of expected layoffs, transferring some 737 MAX employees to other programs where possible. Additionally, Spirit plans to facilitate job fairs with other aerospace companies to help laid-off employees transition to new jobs;

Based on final production rates agreed with Boeing, Spirit may have to take additional workforce actions in the future;

The workforce decision allows Spirit to begin aligning its cost structure to the production suspension and, after such suspension, what Spirit expects will be production levels lower than Spirit's levels in 2019.

Spirit is a significant supplier on the 737 MAX programme, with its workshare accounting for 70% of the aircraft's structure. [more - original PR]