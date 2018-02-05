Spirit AeroSystems projects EPS above USD6.25 for 2018

Spirit AeroSystems released (02-Feb-2018) the following financial outlook for 2018:

Revenue: USD7.1 billion to USD7.2 billion;

Earnings per share (fully diluted): USD6.25 to USD6.50;

Effective Tax Rate: 21% to 22%;

Cash from operations: USD850 billion to USD950 million;

Free cash flow: USD550 billion to USD600 million.

Spirit AeroSystems CEO Don Gentile said the company's focus for 2018 will be on "operational execution of planned rate increases, achieving our growth initiatives and meeting our commitments on margin and productivity". The company intends to "reinvest substantially" all of the savings from US tax reforms into high-return capital expenditures and research and development to support growth initiatives. In addition, it is also increasing investment in workforce development and accelerating productivity initiatives. [more - original PR]