Spirit AeroSystems and Bombardier amend purchase agreement
Spirit AeroSystems entered (26-Oct-2020) an amendment to its agreement between certain US and UK wholly owned subsidiaries and certain Bombardier businesses, pursuant to which Spirit UK will acquire the outstanding equity of Short Brothers and Bombardier Aerospace North Africa (BANA), and Spirit in the US will acquire substantially all the assets of the MRO business in Dallas, Texas and assume certain liabilities of Shorts and BANA. The amendment reduces the net proceeds purchase price payable to the Bombardier Sellers from USD500 million to USD275 million. The net transaction is valued at USD1.2 billion. Spirit will continue to make a special contribution of GBP100 million to the Shorts pension scheme on the first anniversary of closing. Shorts is also a party to a repayable investment agreement with the UK's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and Spirit will, at closing, assume Shorts' financial payment obligations under this agreement, which are approximately USD290 million. The amendment reduces the total enterprise valuation to USD865 million. Bombardier state the sale supports its repositioning as a "pure-play business jet company and further strengthens liquidity". [more - original PR - Spirit Aerosystems] [more - original PR - Bombardier]