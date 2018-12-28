Spirit AeroSystems and Boeing sign MoA for long term agreement

Spirit AeroSystems executed (27-Dec-2018) a MoA with Boeing that establishes, among other items:

Pricing terms for certain programmes including the 737NG, 737 MAX, 767, 777F, 777-9 and 787 "well into the next decade";

737 pricing based on production rates above and below current production levels;

Investments for tooling and capital for certain 737 rate increases;

Joint cost reduction programmes for the 777X and 787;

Boeing's agreement to provide consent to Spirit AeroSystems' acquisition of SRIF NV, the parent company of Asco Industries ;

; The release of liability and claims asserted by both companies related to 737 disruption activity and other matters.

Spirit AeroSystems president and CEO Tom Gentile said the company maintains its target of 7% to 9% conversion of revenue to free cash flow. [more - original PR]