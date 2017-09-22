SpiceJet to enhance services from Belagavi

SpiceJet confirmed (15-Sep-2017) plans to launch daily Chennai-Belagavi, six times weekly Bengaluru–Coimbatore and daily Bengaluru-Madurai services and increase Bengaluru-Belagavi frequency from daily to twice daily from 03/04-Oct-2017 as part of its focus on improving connectivity between key metro and non metro cities. Service will operate with Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all four routes. The new services will increase the LCC's presence at Belagavi from two to four daily departures. [more - original PR]