SpiceJet to commence Delhi-Cochin and Delhi-Visakhapatnam services in May-2019

SpiceJet announced (03-May-2019) plans to commence daily Delhi-Cochin service and daily Delhi-Visakhapatnam service on 11-May-2019. The LCC also plans to increase frequency on the following domestic services, commencing 11-May-2019:

Mumbai-Bangalore: Increase frequency from four to five times daily;

Mumbai-Gorakhpur: Increase frequency from daily to twice daily;

Mumbai-Chennai: Increase frequency from four to five times daily;

Delhi-Srinagar: Increase frequency from twice to three times daily.

SpiceJet will deploy Boeing 737 aircraft on all the new and additional frequencies. [more - original PR]