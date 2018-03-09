SpiceJet to challenge CCI order over 'anti-competitive activities'

SpiceJet responded (08-Mar-2018) to imposition of penalties upon airlines by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), stating: "We would like to clarify that the investigation conducted by the Director General in the matter concluded that the airlines did not indulge in anti-competitive activities". SpiceJet continued: "The Company is examining the order of CCI dated March 7, 2018 and shall be taking such steps, including challenging the order in appropriate forum as may be advised and deemed necessary to defend the Company's position". [more - original PR]