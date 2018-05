SpiceJet announced (13-May-2018) plans to add 19 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and eight Bombardier Q400 aircraft to its fleet in FY2019. The 737 MAX is expected to reduce costs by 8% to 9% compared to previous generation aircraft while the Q400s will feature additional seat capacity expected to "improve the overall operating economics of this aircraft by 15%-18%". [more - original PR]