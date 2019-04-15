SpiceJet to add 16 leased Boeing 737-800s to fleet by the end of Apr-2019

SpiceJet announced (12-Apr-2019) plans to acquire 16 Boeing 737-800 aircraft under dry lease. The LCC applied to India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation for approval to import the aircraft and aims to add the 737s to its fleet within the next 10 days. The leased aircraft are expected to "not just bring down flight cancellations to nil but also help in SpiceJet's aggressive international and domestic expansion plans". [more - original PR]